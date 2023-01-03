Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:40 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Fessler Buxton Road.

-9:02 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 13000 block of Meranda Road.

-5:35 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-6:49 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 9000 block of Mason Road.

-12:29 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to a fight in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

SATURDAY

-7:51 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 15000 block of Lochard Road in Anna.

-10:40 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Cisco Road.

-10:32 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 9000 block of Riverview Place.

FRIDAY

-8:56 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 87 on Interstate 75.

-6:02 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 18000 block of Sidney Plattsville Road.

-4:58 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 84 on Interstate 75.

-1 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 3000 block of Kuther Road.

-7:24 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 18000 block of Montra Road in Jackson Center.

-2:10 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 5000 block of Cecil Road.

THURSDAY

-6:14 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

WEDNESDAY

-11:39 p.m.: pursuit. Deputies responded to a pursuit in the 4000 block of state Route 47.

-7 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Wells Road and Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-4:10 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies, Anna Police and Sidney Fire responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 3000 block of County Road 25A.

Village log

SUNDAY

-5:48 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Anna Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

WEDNESDAY

-7:07 p.m.: property damage. Anna Police responded to property damage in the 14000 block of state Route 119.

Crashes

Jessica D. Fuller, 37, of Sidney, was cited with driving in marked lanes after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:45 a.m.

Fuller was on the Interstate 75 off ramp and a vehicle owned by Keith W. Jordan, of Sidney, was parked on the right shoulder. Fuller drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the vehicle. Fuller’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Roberto Carlos Caballo Umana, 43, of Findlay, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 9:46 p.m.

Umana was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, jackknifed and drove off the left side of the roadway.

• David Noel Levi Scholl, 19, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:35 p.m.

Scholl was traveling northbound on state Route 706 and Scott A. Wilson, 33, of Sidney, was driving a snow plow stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Tawawa Maplewood Road. Scholl was slowing down to make a right-hand turn to continue on state Route 706 when he slid into the plow. Scholl’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Yusef A. Taiwo, 35, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 8:59 a.m.

Taiwo was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, jackknifing and striking the median cable barrier. Taiwo’s vehicle was towed by Saunders Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:53 a.m.

Terry Von Evans, 56, of Dayton, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and passed a jackknifed semi-truck. As he did, he lost control and drove off the roadway on the left, striking the median cable barrier.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:10 a.m.

Abdikodhob A. Khuriye, 35, of Minnesota, was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he slowed down to avoid a crash ahead of him and jackknifed into a ditch. Khuriye’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Michael T. Ward, 56, of Homeland, Florida, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 4:15 a.m.

Ward was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and a tow truck owned by Sandy’s Towing was assisting in towing a semi that was off the right side of the roadway. Ward lost control and struck the tow truck.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12:09 a.m.

Shawn Michael Jung, 52, of Springfield, was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and Lawrence D. Martin, 55, of Piqua, was behind him. Jung jackknifed, blocking both lanes. Martin was unable to come to a stop and struck Jung. Jung’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 11:40 p.m.

Elizabeth A. Bellavia, 53, of Perrysburg, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when she slid into the back of Michael Johnson Jr., 45, of Clarksville, Tennessee. Both vehicles went off the roadway and both vehicles were towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Lovejeet Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 10:15 p.m.

Singh was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he jackknifed, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch. Singh’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:02 a.m. to 12:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

SUNDAY

-11:35 a.m. to 11:35 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-6:46 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-12:09 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-12:39 a.m.: explosion. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to an explosion in the 400 block of Broad Street.

FRIDAY

-12:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-4:38 a.m. to 4:32 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-12:31 a.m. to 2:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-5:10 to 10:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-5:47 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

