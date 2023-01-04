Police log

TUESDAY

-6:58 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-4:28 p.m.: warrant. Bretten Robert Cheadle, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:21 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-1:16 p.m.: crime in progress. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-1:09 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:21 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-10:14 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-9:42 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-3:19 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Kossuth Street.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:53 p.m.

David B. Galbreath, 78, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue after making a left turn from Washington Street. Robin Frank Slife Jr., 27, of Sidney, was parked facing northbound on North Main Avenue. As Galbreath was about to change lanes, Slife pulled out of the parking space, causing a collision.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

