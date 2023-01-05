Police log

THURSDAY

-7:55 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of South Vandemark Road and Campbell Road.

-6:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

WEDNESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Riverbend Boulevard.

-4:55 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-3:12 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-2:52 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-11:05 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Apache Drive.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-6:13 a.m. to 9:04 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-9 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-11:24 a.m. to 11:28 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-3:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

