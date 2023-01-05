Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:32 p.m.: theft. Personnel responded to a theft in the 12000 block of Miami Shelby Road East.

TUESDAY

-4:23 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Riverside Drive.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 31 at 10:40 a.m.

Ashley N. Sylwestrak, 39, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Cisco Road when she tried to grab a cup from her son who was in the backseat, causing her to drive off the roadway and strike a culvert and a utility pedestal. Sylwestrak’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 26 at 10:20 a.m.

Dannie L. Henderson, 80, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on River Road when he started to slide on ice, causing him to drive off the right side of the roadway and strike a phone pedestal. Then he overcorrected, driving off the left side of the roadway and onto the ice-covered river where he came to rest on top of the ice. Henderson’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Harjit Singh Hundal, 33, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 12:32 p.m.

Hundal was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on the state Route 119 on ramp to Interstate 75 when he lost control and jackknifed.

• Wayne G. Laux, 59, of Tipp City, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 12:28 p.m.

Laux was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking the median cable barrier. Laux’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 7:45 a.m.

Scotty A. Branham Jr., 21, of Richmond, Kentucky, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and into the median. Branham’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Alfredo Villa, 57, of Imperial, California, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 7:29 a.m.

Villa was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

• Abderamane Mahamat Nour, 52, of Dayton, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 7:05 a.m.

Nour was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. Nour’s vehicle was towed by Tops Towing.

• Singh Gurwinder, 25, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 3:47 a.m.

Gurwinder was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

• Hoang Dong, 53, of Melbourne, Florida, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 at 1:39 a.m.

Dong was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Pacifique Twizere, 27, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he slid off the right side of the roadway and jackknifed. Twizere’s vehicle was towed by Tops Towing.

• Iven Allen Lockett, 28, of Waterford, Michigan, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 2:23 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when Lockett rear-ended Darisa S. Hardiman, 34, of Pontiac, Michigan. Lockett’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Abdoul Omar Ghramo, 51, of Columbus, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:10 p.m.

Ghramo was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and jackknifed. Ghramo’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Bilal Iqbal, 35, of Porter, Texas, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 11:26 a.m.

Iqbal was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the right side of the roadway and striking a guardrail. Iqbal’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Samuel Paul, 38, of Salisbury, Maryland, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 8:51 a.m.

Paul was driving a box truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway, striking the median cable barrier. Paul’s vehicle was towed by Miller’s Towing.

• Jared B. Strup, 36, of Melbourne, Kentucky, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:35 a.m.

Strup was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

• Bir Singh, 37, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 11:24 p.m.

Singh was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and a vehicle owned by the Ohio Department of Public Safety was stopped on the right shoulder. Singh lost control, drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the vehicle. The government vehicle was towed by Dick Lumpkin’s Auto Body.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

