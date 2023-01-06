Police log

FRIDAY

-4:53 a.m.: warrant. Robert Joe Winemiller, 42, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-11:06 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-7:22 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of East North Street.

-5:51 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police department on West Court Street.

-5:30 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-4:13 p.m.: solicitors. Police responded to solicitors in the 200 block of Hillcrest Court.

-2:08 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:11 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of North Main Avenue and Washington Street.

-11:39 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-7:55 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of South Vandemark Road and Campbell Road.

-6:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Christopher Francis Cron, 55, of Celina, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 12:11 p.m.

Jennifer Nolen, 50, of Sidney, was slowing down to stop on North Main Avenue and Cron was behind her. Cron failed to stop and rear-ended Nolen, causing her to jump the curb and come to rest on the sidewalk. Cron’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Nolen’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Shannon M. Cook, 33, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance and failure to stop after a crash after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 7:55 a.m.

Martha Lynn Morrow, 68, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road and Cook came up behind her and rear-ended her. After stopping for a brief time, Cook fled the scene. Morrow’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Ronald Wilbert Bruns, 61, of Anna, was cited with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 6:42 a.m.

Bruns was traveling westbound on Michigan Street after turning right off of the Interstate 75 off-ramp. He attempted to change lanes and struck Josh J. Campbell, 49, of Piqua, who was in the other lane.

• James Leonard Wildenhaus, 62, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 29 at 8:42 a.m.

Rhonda L. Gross, 59, of Sidney, stopped at a red light at the intersection of East North Street and North Main Avenue and Wildenhaus was behind her and rear-ended her.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell