Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-12:33 a.m.: drunk. Deputies responded to a drunk person in the 300 block of Michigan Street.

SATURDAY

-9:23 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 400 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

FRIDAY

-11:36 p.m.: prowlers. Deputies, Anna Police and Botkins Police responded to prowlers in the 13000 block of Fey Road in Anna.

-4:46 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 18000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-4:43 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 8000 block of Lochard Road.

-2:21 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 12000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road.

-11:42 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 100 block of North Street in Russia.

-10:28 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Johnston Road.

-1:56 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies responded to breaking and entering in the 100 block of Russia Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-2 p.m.: scam. Botkins Police received a scam report in the 100 block of Meadow Drive.

FRIDAY

-6:44 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the area of state Route 65 and Robb Street.

THURSDAY

-10:07 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 17000 block of South Main Street.

-8:32 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of East Main Street.

-8:05 p.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of East State Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-12:22 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-2:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

FRIDAY

-12:06 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-6:51 a.m. to 5:04 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-6:45 to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell