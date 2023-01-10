Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-12:32 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 5000 block of Houston Road.
-9:23 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 13000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.
-6:03 a.m.: property damage. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to property damage in the area of Fair Road and South Vandemark Road.
SUNDAY
-7:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.
-4:49 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 20000 block of Maplewood Road.
Fire, rescue
MONDAY
-11:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.
SUNDAY
-4:52 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell