Sheriff’s log

MONDAY

-12:32 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 5000 block of Houston Road.

-9:23 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 13000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-6:03 a.m.: property damage. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to property damage in the area of Fair Road and South Vandemark Road.

SUNDAY

-7:59 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deputies responded to criminal damaging in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.

-4:49 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 20000 block of Maplewood Road.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-11:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-4:52 to 11:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell