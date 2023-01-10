Police log

MONDAY

-8:27 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:13 p.m.: crime in progress. Derek M. Scherer, 39, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:11 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department on West Court Street.

-3:11 p.m.: crime in progress. William J. Hawk, 46, of Sidney, was arrested for violating a protection order or consent agreement.

-2:55 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:08 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the Sidney area.

Crashes

Hailey Marie Bollinger, 39, of Piqua, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:04 a.m.

Bollinger made a left turn onto Vandemark Road from Fair Road without yielding to oncoming traffic, causing a collision with Jason Lee Clayton, 44, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound through the intersection. Bollinger’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Clayton’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-7:32 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-10:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-6:06 a.m. to 10:44 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

SUNDAY

-2:02 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11:47 a.m. to 8:48 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

SATURDAY

-5:49 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-12:08 a.m. to 8:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

-6:04 a.m. to 2:14 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

THURSDAY

-9 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell