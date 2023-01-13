Police log

THURSDAY

-10:33 p.m.: warrant. Thomas Lee Hicks, 48, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:45 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-4:24 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-3:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of South Walnut Avenue and West Water Street.

-2:57 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road,

-2:56 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:46 p.m.: burglary. Police responded to a past burglary in the 100 block of Oldham Avenue.

Crashes

Amy Dawn Forsythe, 46, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 12:41 a.m.

Forsythe was traveling northbound on South Walnut Avenue when she struck a parked car owned by Donald Ritchie Hewitt, of Sidney. Forsythe’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

