Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-11:25 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 13000 block of Sycamore Trail in Anna.

-5:42 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 274 and Wones Road in Jackson Center.

WEDNESDAY

-9:14 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Sidney Plattsville Road.

-3 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-2:46 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-12:42 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 5000 block of Wells Road in Minster.

-8:58 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 8000 block of state Route 705.

TUESDAY

-11:10 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to an assault in the 1000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-8:42 p.m.: counterfeiting. Fort Loramie Police responded to bad checks in the 12000 block of Greystone Drive.

-2:54 p.m.: property damage. Anna Police responded to property damage in the 500 block of East Main Street.

-10:07 a.m.: pursuit. Port Jefferson Police responded to a pursuit in the 19000 block of state Route 47.

TUESDAY

-7:06 p.m.: drugs. Anna and Jackson Center Police responded to drugs in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-5:05 p.m.: scam. Jackson Center Police received a scam report in the 200 block of James Street.

Crashes

Joshua Bockrath, 32, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 14 at 4:35 p.m.

Bockrath was traveling westbound on state Route 706 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway. Bockrath went into a ditch, continued out of the ditch and drove onto Johnston Slagle Road. Ciera Dawn Driskell, 22, of Sidney, was stopped at the stop sign on Johnston Slagle Road and when Bockrath drove onto Johnston Slagle Road, he hit the front of her vehicle. Bockrath came to rest back on state Route 706. Bockrath’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing, and Driskell’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 13 at 9:07 a.m.

William J. Ross, 54, of Ansonia, was driving a semi-truck traveling westbound on Millcreek Road when he made a right turn onto Lindsey Road and struck a stop sign with his trailer in the process.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-6:58 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

WEDNESDAY

-6:30 to 9:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-2:18 to 8:38 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-8:37 to 11:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-8:58 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

