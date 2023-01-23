Police log

SUNDAY

-4:41 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with unknown injuries in the area of Kossuth Street and North Main Avenue.

-3:22 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-1:19 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Highland Avenue and West North Street.

-11:48 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Main Avenue.

-9:59 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Addy Avenue.

-8:18 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:40 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-1:11 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 700 block of Taft Street.

SATURDAY

-11:04 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:48 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Lynn Leonard, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:58 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-1:23 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-9:20 a.m.: summons. David L. Powers, 67, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court for dogs and other animals running at large.

-6:30 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-4:31 a.m.: summons. Carl Anthony Burt, 40, of Sidney, was arrested and given a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs and endangering children.

FRIDAY

-10:42 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:10 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 100 block of South Stolle Avenue.

-4:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-3:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

-3:23 p.m.: warrant. Devin D. Napier, 20, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:01 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 700 block of South Kuther Road.

-2:42 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 500 block of Carey Street.

-12:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Street and Oak Avenue.

-11:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of West Russell Road.

-11:57 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-11:24 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:27 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North West Avenue.

-7:08 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with unknown injuries in the area of Fourth Avenue and Michigan Street.

THURSDAY

-10:35 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 200 block of Kossuth Street.

-8:18 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Overland Drive and Bon Air Drive.

-5:13 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-5 p.m.: crime in progress. William Jacob McBrien, 33, of Degraff, was arrested for theft.

-3:47 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 100 block of East Dallas Street.

-1:19 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:40 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police station on West Court Street.

-5:22 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

Crashes

Nicole Crouch, 35, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 4:41 p.m.

Sandra Powers, 52, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue and entered the intersection of Kossuth Street. Crouch was stopped at a stop sign on Kossuth Street waiting to cross when she failed to yield and pulled out in front of Powers, causing a collision. Powers’ vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and she was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries.

• Benjamin C. Kirtley, 51, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

Kirtley was traveling westbound on Fair Road when he failed to control the vehicle due to weather conditions and struck a guardrail. Kirtley’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Zane James Snider, 20, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 7:08 a.m.

Melissa Bell, 53, of Quincy, was driving a Sidney school bus and was stopped at a red light at the intersection of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue. Snider was behind her and rear-ended her.

There were 40 people on the bus and no one was injured.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-12:46 to 7:08 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

THURSDAY

-3:02 a.m. to 11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-7:12 a.m. to 3:59 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

WEDNESDAY

-7:21 a.m. to 9:06 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-11:51 a.m. to 2:19 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell