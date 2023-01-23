Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-1:09 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12:40 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 2000 block of West Russell Road.

-11:41 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and East Mason Road.

-11:32 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Meranda Road.

-7:59 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Botkins Fire, and deputies responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 105 on Interstate 75.

-7:56 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 500 block of East Pike Street in Jackson Center.

-6:15 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of state Route 119 and state Route 65 in Maplewood.

SATURDAY

-6:37 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:35 a.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-5:50 a.m.: crash. Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

-5:19 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 90 on Interstate 75.

-5:13 a.m.: crash. Sidney Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 94 on Interstate 75.

-4:25 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 89 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-12:07 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Kuther Road and Howard Street.

-5:08 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 16000 block of West Pike Street.

THURSDAY

-4:33 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:32 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Police and Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 97 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-8:46 p.m.: prowlers. Anna Police responded to prowlers in the 300 block of Mill Street.

THURSDAY

-11:12 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 500 block of East State Street.

-4:57 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Fort Loramie Fire responded to a hit-skip crash at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-3:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East State Street.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-1:57 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-6:32 a.m. to 1:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SATURDAY

-8:26 a.m. to 6:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

FRIDAY

-10:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

