Police log

MONDAY

-6:57 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-6:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-5:14 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 600 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-2:40 p.m.: warrant. Steven Tyler Jeanneret, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:24 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of Mound Street.

-1:16 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-12 p.m.: crime in progress. Joseph Lowell Yelton, 37, of Sidney, was arrested for rape.

-11:14 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to bad checks in the 1000 block of North Vandemark Road.

-11:08 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the Sidney area.

-10:24 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of North Main Avenue and East Bennett Street.

-10:11 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of University Drive.

-7:57 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Virginia Avenue and Fair Road.

-6:15 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:54 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Campbell Road.

-4:32 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

Crashes

Travis R. Martin, 32, of Sidney, was cited with operating at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 10:23 a.m.

Dustin R. Long, 34, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue and entered the intersection of Bennett Street. Martin was traveling westbound on Bennett Street and pulled out in front of Long at the intersection, causing a collision.

• Sean M. Owen, 38, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 7:57 a.m.

Owen was traveling northbound on Virginia Avenue when he slid off the right side of the roadway, striking a sign.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Monday at 6:15 a.m.

Noah B. Collins, 22, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A when he lost control due to icy roads and drove off the roadway, striking a fire hydrant.

• Nicholas J. Monnin, 40, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 1:19 p.m.

Monnin was traveling on West North Street and approached the North Highland Avenue intersection. Dalton Joe France, 21, of Sidney, was traveling on North Highland Avenue and also approached the intersection. France said he saw Monnin stop so he traveled through the intersection and was hit on the rear passenger side by Monnin. Monnin said he thought France was still at the stop sign when he tried to enter the intersection.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:58 to 6:29 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-5:17 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

SUNDAY

-3:25 a.m. to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 13 calls.

-11:26 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:11 a.m.: carbon monoxide investigation. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-12:18 a.m. to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 18 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:52 a.m. to 1:16 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

