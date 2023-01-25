Police log

TUESDAY

-10:18 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:45 p.m.: crime in progress. Nathan Hubert James Eary, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for obstructing official business.

-8:30 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-8:14 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Foxcross Drive.

-5 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Street.

-4:26 p.m.: public indecency. Police responded to public indecency in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-2:51 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Westwood Drive.

-7:49 a.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Milligan Court.

-4:56 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Crashes

Collin Ray Carl Claywell, 26, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway/alley after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Elvin L. Stooksbury, 74, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Countryside Lane and Claywell pulled out from a driveway to turn left in front of Stooksbury, causing a collision.

• Lincoln Matthew Tanley, 52, of Glen Rose, Texas, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:56 a.m.

Jeffery Dean Williams, 24, of Piqua, was stopped on the Interstate 75 exit ramp about to turn left onto Michigan Street and Emma Deeann Boyle, 17, of Troy, was behind him. Tanley was behind Boyle and failed to stop, rear-ending Boyle. Boyle then rear-ended Williams. Boyle’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and she was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney EMS with suspected minor injuries.

• William J. Suttle, 56, of Sidney, was cited with operation at stop and yield signs after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:54 a.m.

Suttle was traveling southbound on Karen Avenue and approached the stop sign and prepared to turn onto Campbell Road. Suttle failed to yield to Andrew D. Joines, 48, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Campbell Road, causing a collision. Suttle’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Joines’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

