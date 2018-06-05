Wednesday final day to apply for Sidney superintendent job

SIDNEY — Today, June 6, is the deadline to for educators to apply to become the next Sidney City Schools superintendent.

The new superintendent will replace Superintendent John Scheu, whose last day with the district is July 31.

The Ohio School Boards Association Search Services is conducting the nationwide search for the district’s new leader.

According to Cheryl W. Ryan, director, Board and Management Services, all the resumes will be given to members of the Sidney City Schools Board of Education for their review. She plans to meet with the board Monday, June 11. The board will determine which candidates they would like to bring in for an interview.

The OSBA brochure includes a tentative timetable for hiring the new superintendent. Once the application deadline passes and the board reviews the applications, interviews are scheduled to being June 18. The second round on interviews is planned for June 20-22. Action to employ a new superintendent is tentatively set for July 1, with a start date of Aug. 1.

All applicants were required to have a letter of interest emphasizing their qualifications and why they are applying for the job; an up-to-date resume; necessary Ohio certificates, licenses, credentials and transcripts; at least five OSBA reference forms; and additional materials each person would like to include for review.

The terms of employment and compensation, according to the brochure includes a competitive compensation package.This includes a multi-year contract with provisions for an annual review and evaluation. The annual salary and fringe benefits will be based on the candidate’s education and experience.

The brochure states the “Sidney City Schools superintendent is an integral member of the administrative and district leadership team. The superintendent partners with Mike Watkins, who is completing his 11th year as the district’s treasurer.”

It continues that the “superintendent is expected to be a model of professionalism, capable of articulating and achieving the district’s educational and student achievement goals, managing the challenges of new federal and state educational policies and maintaining a strong program of outreach and communication to district families and the broader community.

“The Sidney City Schools superintendent is the chief executive officer of the school district. It is his or her responsibility to advise board members on all policy matters, to lad and mentor the district’s diverse staff and to support the board of education in its goals for district growth and improvement. The board looks forward to establishing a collaborative, mutually beneficial relationship with a new superintendent who can build a similarly collegial relationship with all district employees.”

There are 3,298 students enrolled in Sidney City Schools. There are 321 certified employees, 185 classified employees and 40 administrators.

The website for the brochure about the superintendent’s job is https://www.ohioschoolboards.org/osba/searches/1577 .