Law firm makes grants

SIDNEY — The law firm of Faulker, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, in Sidney, has announced the 2018 awarding of Leadership Scholarships to five area high school graduates.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships were selected by an independent source on the basis of superior academic performance and demonstrated leadership.

Recieving grants were Dylan Smith, of Sidney High School, and Paige Thobe, of Minster High School, who plan to attend the Ohio State University; Melanie Brunner, of Lehman Catholic High School, who plans to attend Indiana University; Danielle Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie High School, who plans to attend the University of Toledo, and Chloe Koon, of Piqua High School, who plans to attend Bowling Green State University.