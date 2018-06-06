UF’s Orchestra presents spring concert

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Orchestra recently presented “Grieg & Bizet.” Directed by Soojin Lee, the program included Edward Grieg’s most popular work, “Peer Gynt Suite,” and two of George Bizet’s most pouplar compositions, “L’arlesienne Suite” and “Les Toreadors” from the opera Carmen.

UF’s orchestra is comprised of more than 50 students, staff and community string players.

Local students who performed were Ethan Hockaday and Rheanna Kies, both of Sidney.

