Goodbye eighth-graders

As one of their last school activities, eighth-grade students, top photo, took on the Holy Angels faculty in the end–of-year yeachers vs. eighth-grade volleyball game. This annual event took place in the HA gymnasium. According to some sources, the teachers were reported to have won all three sets. Well, no matter who you got your ‘scores’ from, the games were enjoyed by all. Following this friendly rivalry, the eighth-graders, bottom photo, received an honorary “clap out” of the building at the end of the day.

