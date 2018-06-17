SMS recognizes student achievement

SIDNEY — Sidney Middle School recently held its academic awards programs for grades 5-8. Awards were presented by principals Diane Voress, Kevin Boerger, and Chris Barr, as well as various classroom teachers. Honor roll awards were presented to students who achieved accordingly for all the first threenine-weeks grading periods. Perfect attendance students were entered in drawings for $50 cash prize incentives. Student Council members acted as ushers. The Friend of SMS Award honored Tim Clayton and Ron Burns as Sidney PeeWee Football Coaches for their many years of service to the students of Sidney Middle School.

Fifth-grade program

Kaitlyn Adams, Zachary Holtzclaw, Arshia Mani, Bryant Andrews, Madison Burks, Ja’nai Saylor, Brayson Strunk, and Zerah Roesser were recognized as participants in the Emerson Spelling Bee. SMS Geography Bee participants were Michael Frazier, Arshia Mani, Preston McGinnis, Jayden Neeley, Lydia Neves and Ariana Rigel.

Fifth-graders earning special classroom recognitions were as follows: Responsibility Awards-Libby Hurley, Arshia Mani, Michelle Miller, Leia Murray, Jayden Neeley, Kelis McNeal, Kajata Nage, Marianna Aguilar-Steele, Madison Burks, Mason Dohner, Aspen Frank, Avery Frank, Zachary Holtzclaw, Heidie Hunkler, Lydia Neves, Zerah Roesser, Brandi South, Kaitlyn Adams, Luke Carter, Emmanuel Flores, Michael Frazier, Aly Rodriguez, Jenna Shaffer, Hannah Weldy, Jocelyn White, and Kade Wilson; Most Improved Student Award-Mariana Aguilar-Steele and Kayla Perry.

Fifth-grade honor roll students were Maddox Barnes, Lana Beaver, Madison Burks, Luke Carter, Elizabeth Exley, Aspen Frank, Garrett Guinther, Emily Harter, Zachary Holtzclaw, Libby Hurley, Kevin Marcus, Kelis McNeal, Michelle Miller, Jayden Neeley, Lydia Neves, Isaac Phelps, Alyssa Rodriguez, Zerah Roesser, Ja’nai Saylor, Brandi South, Brayson Strunk, Hannah Weldy, Hayden Westerbeck and Jocelyn White.

The fifth-grade 4.0 honor roll students were Kaitlyn Adams, Arshia Mani and Jenna Shaffer.

Students recognized for perfect attendance were Mariana Aguilar-Steele, Alex Fenton, Brayden Kennedy and Jenna Shaffer.

Sixth-grade program

Aidan Cox was recognized as the winner of the SMS Geography Bee.

Sixth-grade honor roll students were Logan Accuntius, Ryan Bennett, William Boshears, Phillip Carson, Rocelyn Cathcart, Hailee Childs, Hunter Compton, Tatum Cotterman, Isaiah Davis, Tiar Davis, Kyle Drees, Brandi Engstrom, Nicholas Fenton, Keaton Fisher, Jacob Growe, Gabriel Harter, Tucker Herron, Kiara Hudgins, Carter Johnson-Young, Ciera Long, Aubree McKee, Travis Reeves, Kristyn Rinehart, Sophia Rowles, Mercedes Shahan, Nathan Siegel, Donavon Smith, Jaden Smith, Layne Spradlin, Isabella Starnes, Kaleb Terry, Morgan Tschudi, Maddison VanDeGrift, Sophia Watterson, Brayden Wise and Austin Yates.

High Honors students were Kristen Alexander, Hayden Ball, Elijah Biddle, Braxton Brewer, Lauren Conley, Cloe Crothers, Owen Deam, Caleb Everett, Emily Fleming, Isabella Flores, Haley Fogt, Aiden Fox, Alexander Frohna, Brady Hagan, Chase Hall, Caitlynn Hansen, Cass Hensley, Malea Hensley, Alexander Lamma, Ella Laws, Audrea Litton, Abigail McNeal, Shelby McVety, Elena Mendoza, Sam New, Jarrett Payne, Cutberto Ramirez, Hailey Richardson, Kyla Rush, Sarah Schroer, Logan Shaw, Madisyn Smith, Kyleigh Spade, Landon Stallings, Kaitlynn Stewart, Sophia Thompson, Olivia Voress, Morgan Wheeler, Alayna Wigginton and Ryusei Yoshihashi.

The sixth-grade 4.0 students were Isaiah Cromes and Madison Phillips.

Sixth-grade students with perfect attendance were Bryce Allen, William Boshears, Lauren Conley, Isaiah Davis, Brady Hagan, Alexander Lamma, Kenlee Leiss, Dakota Martin, Kyla Rush, Madisyn Smith and Olivia Voress.

Seventh-grade program

Cole Sibert was acknowledged for his second place finish in the SMS Geography Bee.

The seventh-grade honor roll students were Savannah Alexander, Noah Baldauf, Brennan Barnes, Wyatt Bisbee, Nevaeh Black, Aiden Booth, Angela Bowers, Kyra Bundy, Kyla Campbell, Hayden Carr, Brady Cooper, Devin Coppock, Dennis Couchot, Austin Davis, Josie Davis, Alyssa Echols, Alexis Evans, Mackenzee Fitchpatrick, Macaiah Foster, Thomas Foster-Wheeler, Joanne Gorongsay, Augustus Henry, Chloe Howard, Desiree Howard, Caitlin Hubbell, Ethan Hurst, Aiden Ike, Lillian Keith, Olivia Keller, Meranda Lyme, Kiara Marcus, Jacob Martin, Kearstyn Maxon-Honaker, Desarae Miller, Tycen Money, Zola Morrow-Forsythe, Gavin Musser, Aiden Parin, Estin Perry, Tyler Rabbani, Hideyuki Rachi, Jaycee Roach, Kade Schmiesing, Kaily Sherman, Brynn Stanley, Zoee Steele, Paige Studebaker, Cailee Tucker, Lillyen Watkins, DeAndre Westfall-Barger, Chad Wilt, Joshua Wise and Malachia Wooddell.

High honors students were Desiree Bean, Autumn Bishop, Elizabeth Chamberlin, Cambry Cox, Baylee Craft, Dalton Crain, Jace Craun, Paige Daniels, Brianna Dillinger, Madison Garber, Chloe Graber, Alexis Hall, Kennah Herrick, Norah Houts, Ashley Howlett, Kendall Inman, Nitaya Johnson, Owen Karn, Evan King, Katy Leonard, Lainey Luginbill, Caleb Luthman, Satchel McMahon, Naomi Mickle, Shelbie Miller, Griffin Moore, Deanah Mouk, Austin Mullennix, Yuma Okabe, Tirth Patel, Trinity Patterson, Kyra Ramirez, Alexandria Reeves, Makayla Reynolds, Isabel Rice, Nathaniel Robinson, Mason Rose, Victoria Sibert, Sable Six, Grace Steenrod, Alessandria Stockton, Ryleigh Wagner-Topp, Faith Weaver and Gabriella Wildenhaus.

The seventh-grade 4.0 students were Joe Asbill, Zoe Bladen, Andrew Bonifas, Anna Brady, Lexee Brewer, Lainie Fair, Krista Fields, Jeminiah Henry, Lucas Marlow, Cierra Mullennix, Trent Murphy, Gwyneth Shetterly, Thomas Sibert, Connor Simpson, Myles Vordemark and Lily Wiford.

Perfect attendance students in seventh-grade were Anna Brady, Austin Davis, Lainie Fair, Krista Fields, Cameron Fitch, Ethan Hurst, Landon Johnson, Lillian Keith, Evan King, Lainey Luginbill, Yuma Okabe, Kaily Sherman and Myles Vordemark.

Eighth-grade program

Recognized for their SMS Spelling Bee participation were Marco Orozco, champion, and Ava Westfall and Nathan Gailey, who tied for second place.

Carter Nuss was recognized for three years of participation on the SHS Academia Team and for placing third in the SMS Geography Bee.

Honor roll students for eighth grade were Mikayla Bryant, Carissa Byrd, Brylie Casiano, Sam Cooper, Cheyenne Cotterman, Scott Deats, McKenna Douglas, Ivan Edwards, Kaitlyn Giedroyce, Sierra Hammer, Cora Hernandez, Bayliegh Herring, Hailey Hopkins, Mallory Hoskins, Taylor Hughes, Hannah Hunkler, Emma Hurley, Kailey Ivey, Donavin Johnson, Kylie Jones, Heaven Kelly, Jeffrey Landrum, Mary Landrum, Jenna Mays, James McComas, Andrew McLain, Alli Milanese, Joshua Moorman, Ethan Napier, Ryan Nichols, Lucas Orozco, Maliyah Pleasant, Avery Price, Dylan Redmon, Brooke Rice, Jalyn Rickey, Austin Rupert, Jaden Scherer, Nicole Siegel, Abigail Skelly, Sage Steinke, Montana Stephens, Parker Stewart, Alexia Strunk, Kelly Thompson, Amber Townsend, Blaine Vaughn, Samuel Wilde, Payton Wiley, Kaydin Wolaver, Destiny Wood and Seth Young.

Receiving high honors were Kaden Abbott, Brynne Barga, Jack Barker, Sarah Bell, Lilly Blosser, Sydni Boshears, Jenica Browning, Jaidyn Craun, Jack Davidson, Tidiane Dia, Brooke Fogt, Reagan Frank, Paige Frew, Allison Fultz, Mallory Godwin, Jenna Grieshop, Sara Gumbert, Kami Harris, Nylah Houts, Grant Hoying Korah Hudson, Alyssa Jameson, Brynnen Jones, Evan Kennedy, Michael Koester, Caleb LaRue, Kinley LeMaster, Jadah McMillen, Sue McWilliams, Eric Mees, Conley New, Carrie-Anne Newberg, Carter Nuss, Tyler Nuss, Shannon O’Donnell, Addison Payne, Breonna Perry, Abigail Ragan, Isabelle Ruiz, Morgan Sherman, Jacob Skelly, Quinton Skelly, Kayla Smith, Maya Thompson, Cassidy Truesdale, Chloe Whalen and Devan Wiford.

The eighth-grade 4.0 students were Angel Ashcraft, Alexis Bailey, Luke Bemus, Gracye Bryant, Landon Davis, Kaitlyn Deal, Karter Elsner, Seth Frisby, Nathaniel Gailey, Hannah Hansen, Reis Macy, Michael Martin, Kara Mays, Madyna Nage, McKenna O’Donnell, Marco Orozco, Joshua Pelealu, Evie Schwepe, Jenna Smith, Carson Taylor, Cassie Trudeau and Ava Westfall.

Students with perfect attendance were Landon Davis, Seth Frisby, Korah Hudson, Jeffrey Landrum, Jacob Skelly, Quinton Skelly, Parker Stewart, Ivy Waldroop, and Devan Wiford.

The eighth-grade GOOD award was received by Sara McMahon and Jeffrey Landrum. The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity awards went to Jadah McMillen and Zane Snider. The Sidney Middle School Students of the Year were Alexis Bailey and Luke Bemus.

A special Outstanding Service award was presented to the Sidney Middle School resource officer, Deputy Rick Cron, for his 5 years of dedicated service and friendship to our students and staff.

The Outstanding Band Musician Award was earned by Olivia Voress, Haley Fogt, Hayden Ball, Cora Hernandez, Lucas Orozco, Marco Orozco, and Chloe Whalen. Most Improved Award went to Travis Reeves, William Boshears, Kylie Jones and Jayvon Lloyd. The Band Achievement Award was awarded to Anna Brady, Landon Johnson and Lily Wiford.

The Outstanding Musicianship award in Orchestra went to Brady Hagan, Andrew Bonifas, Cassie Trudeau, and Alexis Bailey. The Most Improved Award was given to Josh Wise.