YMCA awards Lantz, Schauer Scholarships

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has awarded its two scholarships to loxcal graduates.

Hailey Wick, daughter of Lori Frye and Michael Wick, of Sidney, has been selected as the winner of the 2018 Lantz Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is a one-time $1,000 award. Wick graduated from Lehman High School, and plans to attend the University of Cincinnati, where she will pursue a degree in Nursing with a Psychology minor.

Troy Oltman, son of Curtis and Maureen Oltman, of Sidney, has been selected as the winner of the 2018 Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is a $12,000 award, renewable over four years. Oltman graduated from Sidney High School, and plans to attend the University of Dayton, where he will study Industrial Engineering Technology.

The Scholarship Selection Committees found both Wick and Oltman to be mature and confident youth who are committed to achieving their goals. They felt they exemplified the values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility which the YMCA stresses through their Character Development program.

A reception for both scholarship winners and their families was hosted by the YMCA for the scholarship winners and their families, as well as all current YMCA Board members on Thursday, May 24.

“The field of candidates gets better every year, and this year’s group was an outstanding collection of young people with impressive resumes of service in their community,” said Ed Thomas, CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. “We believe that both Hailey and Troy will be a credit to the memory of Jim Lantz and Lee E. Schauer.”

Both students have been involved in a wide variety of volunteer activities in Shelby County, with Wick volunteering over 70 hours in the community and Oltman over 230 hours with 158 of those being at the Y.

The Lantz scholarship was established in 2011 in memory of Jim Lantz, who lost his life in a car accident in high school. Jim’s family established the scholarship with the hope of preserving Jim’s memory and being able to positively impact the lives of youth in our community.

“This was a very tragic experience for our family, and we miss Jim every day,” said Kim Curlis, sister of Jim Lantz, who served on the scholarship selection committee. “We want to turn something sad into something positive, where we can make a difference in someone’s life, and we believe Hailey is an excellent candidate for the scholarship.”

The Schauer scholarship was established in 1990 in memory of Lee E. Schauer, who lost his life in an accident the summer before his senior year. Initially a one-time award of $1,000, the scholarship is now at a level of $12,000 as the result of a large endowment made to the YMCA by Lee’s parents, Ron and Marlys Schauer. They want to honor and perpetuate Lee’s memory in Sidney with this scholarship as well as make a “significant difference” in the life of a college-bound senior. The committee believes that Oltman will be a credit to the memory of Lee Schauer.