School Tools program underway

SIDNEY — The Salvation Army is gearing up for the 2018-19 school year. The annual School Tools program is underway.

Large barrels have been placed in businesses and churches throughout Shelby County to collect school supplies for local students.

Barrels are located at Kroger, Foodtown, First Church of God, First Church of the Nazerene, Grace Baptist Church, Russell Road Christian Center, Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sidney Daily News, Peerless Aluminum, Emerson Climate Technologies, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Sidney First United Methodist, Connection Point Church and Dollar General (Michigan Avenue location), all in Sidney, Anna United Methodist and Anna St. Jacob’s Lutheran, both in Anna; and Only Believe Ministries in Botkins.

Items needed for the upcoming school year includes Pencils (No. 2, Dixon or Ticonderoga), black and blue pens, Crayola colored pencils, Crayola markers, folders, dry erase markers, kleenex, wide ruled paper, Elmer’s glue sticks, Elmer’s white glue, three-ring binders, scissors, highlighters, pink erasers, book covers, composition notebooks and pencil pouches.

Barrels will be picked up from the various locations on July 31.