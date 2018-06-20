Brady named Teen of Year

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club has named Laura Brady its Teen of the Year for school year 2017-2018.

Brady, daughter of Lisa and Frank Brady, of Sidney, attended Sidney High School and achieved a 4.35 GPA. She graduated with Summa Cum Laude honors.

Her academic activities, honors and awards included student government president; National Honor Society president; Mock Trial; perfect attendance; recognized and honored by Honda of America Inc. as a selected Shelby County Sidney High School student for her high academic achievements; and is the recipient of the West Point Leadership Award.

Her extra-curricular, community activities and honors included marching, concert, and pep bands; high school musical orchestra; Upper Valley Community Orchestra; Handel’s Messiah orchestra; St. Jacob Lutheran Church Youth Group and Bell Choir; culinary and nutritional services Associate at Ohio Living Dorothy Love; blood donor; Foreign Exchange Student Program; and marching band section leader.

Brady plans to attend the Ohio State University to study pharmaceutical sciences.