Safreed graduates from Mount St Joseph University

CINCINNATI – Meghan Jo Safreed, of Piqua, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Mount St Joseph University’s 101st commencement ceremony, held on Saturday, May 12. She graduated from the Honors Program with Magna Cum Laude status and a cumulative grade point average of 3.702.

While at MSJU, Safreed’s activities included Campus Ministry and TOP (Talent Opportunity Program). In addition, she worked as a Patient Care Assistant at Bethesda North Hospital during the most recent two years, as well as at West Side Pediatrics. Safreed plans to accept a position at Bethesda North on the med/surg floor following her NCLES exam.

Mount St Joseph University, established by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, opened its doors in 1920 as the first Catholic university for women in Southwestern Ohio. Since 1986, the University has served a diverse coeducational student population of undergraduate and graduate students. A Mount education is based on an interdisciplinary liberal arts and professional curricula emphasizing values, integrity and social responsibility. MSJU has recently been named No. 1 in Cincinnati for NCLES-RN pass rate of 96.7 percent.

A graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, Safreed is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Safreed, of Piqua.