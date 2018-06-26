Ohio Nothern University

ADA — Ohio Northern University has released its dean’s list for the spring semester 2017-18 academic year.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Local students named to the dean’s list were Eric Barnes, Sidney, Ross Covault, Sidney, Ashley Dentinger, Anna, Sophia Fox, New Knoxville, Rachel Green, Jackson Center, Victoria Maurer, Fort Loramie, Austin Tebbe, Russia, and Christen Ware, Jackson Center.