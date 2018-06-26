Candidate meets with staff, community

SIDNEY — The finalist for the new superintendent for Sidney City Schools met with staff and community members Tuesday afternoon.
After the meet-and-greets, the Sidney City Schools Board of Education went into executive session during a special meeting to discuss hiring Bob Humble, who was one of six candidates interviewed for the position. Humble is currently the superintendent at Fairbanks Local School District.
At press time, the board was still meeting to finalize terms of the contract.
