Special meeting set for Thursday

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

The intent of the board is to hire a new superintendent for the district during the meeting.

The board’s lead candidate for the job, Bob Humble, met with district staff and administrators Tuesday afternoon. He also met with local community members. Humble is one of six candidates who interviewed for the position. He is currently the superintendent of Fairbanks Local School District in Union County.