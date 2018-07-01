Student career path development, other programs discussed by Fairlawn school board

SIDNEY — Helping students establish a career path throughout their school years was one of several programs and goals discussed by the Fairlawn Local School Board of Education at a work session and their regular meeting recently.

Superintendent Jeff Hobbs reviewed the Career Pathway program. He spoke of the joint effort that includes the Shelby County Work Force Partnership and the Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) in Piqua.

Hobbs said the plan to provide an education plan to better align with the career plans of the individual student. He spoke of the success students have had during their studies at UVCC.

He also reported the board spoke of changes in the student handbook, and, the proposed athletic handbook. Hobbs said the school has never had an athletic handbook in the past.

The board set a goal of improving relationships with parents, grandparents, and others. Hobbs said with the school being the center of the district it is important to create activities to bring them to visit the school.

“We want to have parents and grandparents coming into this building for events involving their children. It’s important they be part of the success of the district,” Hobbs said.

Teachers Stephanie Everett and Tammy Langston gave a presentation on the last week of activities for students in grades 4-5. Discussion also include establishing a tactical team for use of Biometric safes to improve security.

In other action, the board:

• Approved fiscal year 2019 temporary appropriations, which includes the general fund for $1.5 million, special revenue, $40,000; food service, $60,000; and capital improvement, $50,000.

• Approved the transfers of $17,500 from the general fund to the Ohio School Facilities Commission Maintenance Fund; and $44,000 to the food service fund.

• Accepted the donation of $100 for the Board of Education Scholarship from Shelly Ginter.

• Awarded one-year, limited service contracts to Sharon Phelps as Pre-K bus route driver at $4,503.16 per year; and, as Shelby Hills Pre-K bus driver for the 2018-19 school year at $4,503.16 per year.

• Awarded a two-year, limited service contract to Brittany Cathcart as an aide for the 2018-19 school year at $12.63 per hour.

• Grant one-year, limited service contracts to Jaimi Sparks as junior high cheerleaders adviser at a rate of $1,396.27 per year, and to Amy Berger in the same position at a salary of $1,047.21 annually.

• Approved the graduating seniors Chase Myers and Preston Kinnett subject to the requirements adopted by the board.

• Okayed a one-year, limited service contract to Matt Hickman as varsity girl’s basketball assistant coach for the 2018-19 school year at $2,792.54 per year.

• Set the next regular board meeting for July 9 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 122.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.