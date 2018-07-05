Monnier gets FFA grant

INDIANAPOLIS — The National FFA Organization has awarded a $1,000 Built Ford Tough Scholarship to Sarah Monnier, a 2018 graduate of Houston High School.

The scholarship was sponsored by Built Ford Tough Buckeye Ford Lincoln of Sidney.

Monnier, daughter of Doris and Paul Monnier, of Houston, plans to attend Wilmington College.

This scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the national FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. There were 8,831 applicants from across the country. Selection was based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.