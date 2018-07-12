Softball team plans car show

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host a car show Saturday, July 14, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

Proceeds from the event will support the Edison State women’s softball team. In the event of rain, the show will be Sunday, July 15.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the first 50 vehicles will receive dash plaques. The cost is $10 per vehicle and motorcycles are also welcome.

The event includes music, food, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Thirty trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m., including the President’s Choice Award, presented by Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

The Edison State women’s softball team had its first season this year, in a very brisk and snowy spring, which held them at a disadvantage.

“A lot of the teams that we played went to Florida and played before coming back here and starting the season,” said head softball Coach Dan Cain. “We didn’t do that, so it was tough.”

Proceeds from the Edison State Car Show will support a trip to Georgia in February so that the team can play before the start of their second season.