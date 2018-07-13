Rhodes State online auction open

LIMA — The Rhodes State College Foundation annual online auction is now open with proceeds benefiting student scholarships.

Bidders may view the items and place bids from the website, www.rhodesstate.edu/teeoff, through July 29.

Auction items include a commercial billboard advertising package from Lamar Advertising; a steak gift box donated by Rightway Food Service; a signed and framed original watercolor print of the college; two weeks of Fresh Meal Boxes provided by the Dough Hook; a rechargeable Oral B professional toothbrush; a two-hour training session with master photographer Michael Ayers and a waiver for three credit hours of tuition at Rhodes State College.

The online auction is part of the 19th annual Rhodes State College Tee Off for Scholarships fundraiser. Over the past 18 years, the Rhodes State College Foundation has awarded almost 1,900 student scholarships worth more than $2 million. The Tee Off for Scholarships has raised nearly $435,000 of this amount.

To find out more about Tee Off for Scholarships and the Rhodes State College Foundation, call 419-995-8081 or email reeks.k@rhodesstate.edu.