Rhodes State sets open house

LIMA — The Exercise Science program of Rhodes State College will host an open house, Friday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Technical Education building in Tech Lab Room 128.

Participants will learn about the many career pathways this program offers, meet with instructors and tour the new exercise science lab that houses high-end training equipment and the latest in fitness technology. There will be hands-on activities which will enable them to participate in a college lab setting, seeing first-hand scenarios expected in the workplace.

Additionally, student, financial aid and admissions advisers will be on hand to answer questions and to assist students in enrolling for the fall semester. Rhodes State’s fall semester begins Aug. 22 with a Welcome Day planned for Aug. 19 for new students to meet their professors, locate their classrooms and enjoy food and fun activities.