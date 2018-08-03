Sidney grads get scholarships

SIDNEY — Four Sidney High School graduates have received scholarships through the Sidney City Schools Foundation, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The awards were made through the Scott Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund and the Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship Fund.

The Scott Barker Memorial Scholarship Fund awarded $1,000 grants to Travis Oltman, Troy Oltman and Joshua Walker.

Travis and Troy Oltman are the sons of Curtis and Maureen Oltman. They plan to study at the University of Dayton. Travis will study electrical and computer engineering, and Troy will study industrial engineering technology.

Walker is the son of William D. Walker II and Carrie E. Walker. He plans to study investigations at Bellevue University.

Receiving the $1,000 Thomas E. Given Family Scholarship is Louis Hauff, of Sidney. He is the son of Louis Hauff Sr. and Stacey Ward and is pursuing a physical education degree from the Bowling Green State University.

Online applications are available for these and many other scholarships through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.