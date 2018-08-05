Osher Institute announces classes

DAYTON — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, has announced classes for the fall session, from Sept. 20 through Nov. 14.

The institute is a community outreach program that brings people to campus to participate in seminars led mostly by other volunteers. Some of this fall’s classes are “Dining in Dayton,” “The Evolution of U.S. Citizenship: Founding of Republic to Present Day,” “Ending Poverty, Is It Possible?” “The Good News about Social Services in the Miami Valley,” “Shutterfly,” “Excel Spreadsheet for Beginners,” “Crime Scene Investigations,” “Hidden Gems in the Gem City Area,” “A New Look at the Old Testament,” “Conquest and Conflict of the Frontier,” “Ba Duan Jin Qigong,” “Jewish Humor: The Comedians, Their Stories and Their Comedy; “Fred’s Ultimate Broadway,” and others. More than 75 seminars will be offered.

There are no exams or grades. People must be at least 50 to enroll. For a fee of $80, a student can take as many courses as he likes. Classes fill quickly. Registration opens today. To register, call 937-229-2347.