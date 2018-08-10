It’s time to go back to school

The school bells are getting ready to ring at schools throughout the area.

Jackson Center Local Schools

Jackson Center students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, Aug. 14. They will be greeted by two new staff members.

Kristina Soliday is joining the high school staff as an English teacher. Amber Armbruster is the new elementary certified aide.

“We are offering an expansion of our sign language program as well as more high school English classes,” said Superintendent Bill Reichert.

“Our building/remodeling project is almost complete with more updates in the renovated areas,” he said. “We also added a walking track around our outside facilities and we are continuing to make progress on our competition track and filed events.”

Botkins Local School

The first day of the 2018-19 school year for Botkins Local School students is Wednesday, Aug. 15. An open house will be held Monday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. for students and parents to meet the teachers and walk through the building.

“We are continuing to expand our CCP options with our partnership with Edison State,” said Superintendent Jeff McPheron.

Cea Cohen Elliot will be addressing the district’s teachers at their work day, he said.

“Trojan Way and LEAD programs that we started last year will continue,” said McPheron. “FFA lunch with Leaders program, positive behavior assemblies and Trojan Way awards will all be a part of the programs.”

Fort Loramie Local Schools

Three new faces will be greeting students when they return to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at Fort Loramie Schools.

Shelley Middendorf is the new elementary school secretary. Spencer Wells is the high school intervention specialist and head football coach. Mitch Westerheide is the new athletic director.

An open house will be held at the school on Monday, Aug. 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for the entire district, said Superintendent Daniel Holland. Both the elementary and junior/senior high school buildings will be open.

“Bus drivers will also be available at the elementary if parents would like to acquaint their student with their bus and their route driver,” said Holland.

Over the summer, the district completed several projects. The parking lots were restripped and given preventative maintenance; and security upgrades were completed and both buildings. A flooring project at the high school is almost complete.

Houston Local Schools

The first day of school for Houston Local Schools students will be Wednesday, Aug. 15., in first through 12th-grades. Girls who are beginning kindergarten will go to classes on Aug. 15, while boys in kindergarten will have their first day of school on Thursday, Aug. 16.

An open house is planned for Monday, Aug. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Danielle Francis is joining the district as the grade 7-12 intervention specialist.

“We have a new stem program in the junior high called Houstem,” said Superintendent Larry Claypool.

The new high school baseball complex including sanitation system updates were completed over the summer.

Shelley Middendorf Fort Loramie Elementary School secretary Spencer Wells Fort Loramie High School intervention specialist Mitch Westerheide Fort Loramie athletic director.

JC, Botkins, Houston, FL students head back to classrooms

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

