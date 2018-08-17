WGU Ohio announces $250,000 in scholarships for Ohio residents

COLUMBUS — State-endorsed, nonprofit WGU Ohio recently announced $250,000 in a scholarship program for new students in Ohio who enroll in any of its more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. Applications are now being accepted through Dec. 31, 2018, for the WGU Ohio Scholarship.

For more information or to apply, visit https://bit.ly/2Bw8pHJ.

Each WGU Ohio Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 to $625 per six-month term for up to four terms, toward WGU’s already low tuition of about $3,500 per term for most bachelor’s degree programs. To be eligible for one of these scholarships, applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Ohio, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. While WGU Ohio will award up to 100 scholarships, recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial needs, and readiness for online study at WGU, among other considerations.

“WGU Ohio makes it possible for more Ohioans to earn the degrees they need to advance their careers and better provide for their families,” said Rebecca Watts, WGU Ohio Chancellor. “This scholarship program will expand access and help more students, particularly working adults, on the pathway to earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree.”

In June, Ohio state officials and leaders from nationally recognized Western Governors University (WGU) announced a partnership to form WGU Ohio, adding additional capacity to the state’s higher education system. Currently, there are more than 2,200 WGU students in the state, and more than 2,700 Ohioans have already graduated from WGU.

Eligible WGU Ohio students also have access to grant and scholarship opportunities including the Ohio College Opportunity Grant, Ohio War Orphans Scholarship, Ohio Nursing Education Assistance Loan Program, Federal Pell Grant, GI Benefits, and employer-provided tuition benefit programs.

WGU Ohio’s competency-based learning model makes it possible for working adults to fit studying into their busy lives. While WGU’s accredited online degree programs are rigorous and challenging, students can earn their degrees without sacrificing work, family, and financial obligations. Students complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the materials, enabling them to move quickly through material they already know and spend more time on what they still need to learn. As a result, many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing faster and saving money — the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree at WGU is about two and half years.

About WGU Ohio

WGU Ohio is an online, competency-based university established to expand access to higher education for Ohio residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of WGU, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), Business College programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*).

More information is available at www.wgu.edu or by calling 866-903-0108.