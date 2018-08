Dustin Morris helps his daughter, Sherri, as she tries to open her locker at the Sidney Middle School open house recently. Sherri is a fifth-grader at the school.

Dustin Morris helps his daughter, Sherri, as she tries to open her locker at the Sidney Middle School open house recently. Sherri is a fifth-grader at the school. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_IMG_1656-1-.jpg Dustin Morris helps his daughter, Sherri, as she tries to open her locker at the Sidney Middle School open house recently. Sherri is a fifth-grader at the school. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News