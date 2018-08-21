Shoemaker Scholarships awarded

SIDNEY — Two 2018 graduates of Southeastern High School have received scholarships from the Tom and Sandy Shoemaker Scholarship Fund.

Caitlin Frost, received a $1,000 Floyd and Marie Shoemaker Scholarship, renewable for one year. Frost is studying Architecture at Wittenberg University. She is the daughter of Chad Frost and Shanna Hughes.

Shal’e Hayner has been awarded the $500 James Shoemaker Memorial Scholarship, renewable for one year. Hayner is the daughter of Joy Neher and is enrolled at Clark State Community College in the nursing program.

Tom and Sandy Shoemaker currently reside at Indian Lake and they are former residents of Sidney. Tom Shoemaker is a native of South Charleston where his family was involved in many businesses. The James Shoemaker Scholarship and the Floyd and Marie Shoemaker Scholarship are named after his brother and parents.

The scholarships are administered by The Community Foundation of Shelby County. For additional information, visit the foundation’s website at www.commfoun.com. Applications for these and other scholarships are available online beginning mid-December each year.