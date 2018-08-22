Jackson Center BOE accepts donations

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Board of Education approved the acceptance of three donations to the school district during its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 20.

A donation of $16,300 was accepted from Airstream Corp. to be used for remaining camera coverage in renovated areas of the school building; a $500 donation from Freytag and Associates was accepted for robotics materials to be used in high school science classes; and an anonymous donation of $751.37 was accepted to be used within the athletic department.

The board approved bus routes and stops for the 2018-2019 school year and designated the superintendent with the ability to authorize changes as needed.

Six employees were approved for hire, including Shannon Hartle and Cassie Davis, both as cafeteria staff; Michelle Butcher, as a volunteer aide; Charity Byer, as an ASL teacher; Sarah Kipker, as a volunteer volleyball varsity assistant; and Kennedy Reese, as a volunteer soccer varsity assistant.

A motion was passed to approve the use of certified and classified substitutes approved by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

According to the treasurer’s report, work continues on calibrating the school’s HVAC systems to help minimize electric costs. After seeing an increase in these costs during the month of June, the calibration efforts resulted in a 23 percent decrease in the July electric bill in comparison to June.

Principal Jeff Reese shared that nine students earned a perfect score on certain subjects within the state testing, while several others missed just one question.

Superintendent Bill Reichert shared, on behalf of the maintenance group, that a custom fabricated “JC,” donated by EMI Corp., was ready to be installed in the peak of the main entrance.

Reichert also recognized Precision Detail, owned by Jeff Winemiller, for its donated time and materials in the fabrication of some materials to assist in the installation of new fans in the athletic complex.

Additionally, some landscaping work was done by a crew from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Reichert also provided information to the board regarding ongoing clarifications to special education procedures. The special education department has been working the the MRESC, along with some legal assistance, to ensure student needs continue to be properly addressed.

The next board of education meeting will be held Monday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m.