Ross Scholarships awarded

SIDNEY — Two Sidney High School graduates and three Lehman Catholic High School graduates have been named recipients of William A. Ross Jr. Family Scholarships, administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The fund was established in memory of the late Sidney industrialist and historian.

Naomi Riegel, a Sidney High School graduate, received $600 and will attend the University of Cincinnati to study engineering. She is the daughter of Leigh Cline.

Joshua Walker also graduated from Sidney High School and received $600. He is an investigations major at Bellevue University. William D. Walker II and Carrie E. Walker are his parents.

Miriam Bezy, a Lehman Catholic High School graduate, plans to study fine arts at Benedictine College. She is the daughter of Paul and Bree Bezy, of Sidney. She was awarded $400.

Brogan McIver, a Lehman Catholic High School graduate, plans to study applied science at Edison State Community College. She is the daughter of Brenda McIver and the late Bill McIver. She was awarded $400.

Braiden Sherman, a Lehman Catholic High School graduate, plans to study construction management at Ball State University. He is the son of Scott and Kristy Sherman. He was awarded $400.

Online applications are available for the Ross Scholarship and many other scholarships through the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.