Baldwin-Wallace graduates Turner

BEREA — Brooke Turner, of DeGraff, a graduate of Bellefontaine High School, graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

Baldwin Wallace University recognized the achievements of 672 graduate and undergraduate students at its 168th commencement ceremony in May. Before taking a triumphant walk across the stage to receive congratulations, members of the class of 2018 were inspired by commencement speaker Dr. Janet L. Kavandi, director of the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

Noting that “life is full of mysteries and complexities,” Kavandi recounted 10 lessons she gleaned during more than 33 days in space and 535 orbits around planet Earth, urging graduates to “establish your goals and never give up.”