UVCC accepts Shelby County United Way grant

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education approved a special project grant from the Shelby County United Way during its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 27.

The grant, in the amount of $3,500, will go toward counseling services provided by New Creation Counseling Center for Shelby County students.

UVCC Superintendent Dr. Nancy Luce reported the beginning of the school year has been very positive.

“There is such energy and enthusiasm among the staff and students,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”

According to Luce, enrollment on the main campus is just slightly under 1,000 students this year, which is the highest in the career center’s history.

Luce announced the Capital Conference Reservations were confirmed, and the board agreed that President Bill Ankney, of Sidney City Schools, will be the attending alternate, in lieu of board member Bob Luby, of Piqua City Schools.

Luce reviewed her recommendation that the daily substitute rate be raised from $93 to $100 in order to remain competitive with surrounding city districts. The board approved this recommendation, effective beginning the 2018-2019 school year.

The 2018-2019 shared service agreement with Piqua City Schools for a food service supervisor was recommended. According to Luce, the arrangement has been in place for four years and is working well.

The board approved the authorization of a $100 donation to each student activity club account that requests the funds within their student activity account budget. Any addition funds necessary will be aquired by the club through fundraising efforts.

Career Tech Alternate License Tuition Reimbursement was approved for Andy Buehler, Tim Delk, and Megan Geise.

The board accepted a donation of $100 from Kerber Sheet Metal to be used by the Troy Satellite Teacher Academy Program for supplies, as well as the donation of two complete mock-up roofs from Cotterman and Company, Inc. to be used by the Carpentry program.

Sara Plozay, cosmetology instructor, was approved to attend the 2018 Great Clips Convention from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Plozay has been nominated for the Great Clips Partners in Education Award. Most expenses for the trip are covered and cost to the district will not exceed $200.

“She certainly is very deserving,” Luce said of Plozay. “She’s one of our Skills USA advisers and is very dedicated to providing the students with a number of opportunities outside of the school.”

The board also approved the travel of Dr. Luce to attend the Career Technical Best Practices Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28. Cost to the district for mileage, registration, lodging, meals, and miscellaneous expenses is not to exceed $860.

Two 60-month lease agreements with Perry Pro Tech were approved by the board, one in the amount of $560.70 per month for a C2060 Konica Minolta replacement copier in the Public Relations Department, and one in the amount of $150 per month for a C458 Konica Minolta replacement copier in the Learning Resource Center.

Luce noted that the two copiers are replacements for end-of-lease machines in the Media Center and Public Relations Office. The cost of the new machines is less than the current ones and the functionality of the devices has increased, she said.

The board approved the 2018-2019 school year shared service agreement with Piqua City Schools for shared staffing of Food Service Supervisor responsibilities as presented.

The following certificated substitutes were approved, effective Aug. 28, 2018, for hire on an “as needed” basis:

• James Brown, short-term substitute, general education

• Erica Ernst, short-term substitute, general education

• Betsy Hamman, short-term substitute, general education

• Christina Keller, resident educator, early childhood

• Amanda Kessler, short-term substitute, general education

• John Kinsella, short-term substitute, general education

• Jacqueline Shaffer, professional, intervention specialist

The board also approved classified employment for Richard Mangen, custodian, effective Sept. 5, 2018 through June 30, 2019, in the amount of $35,258; and Sara Dungan, paraprofessional, effective Aug. 13, 2018 for the 2018-2019 school year, in the amount of $24,851.

The following high school certified supplemental career tech instructor contracts were approved for extended days for the 5th Quarter Ag. Grant, effective July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019:

• Nicholas Baumer, 85 hours, Ag. Science, Bradford Satellite

• Jessica Helsinger, 64 hours, Ag. Science, Covington Satellite

• John Kreitzer, 70 hours, Horticulture and Landscape Management

• Derek McCracken, 81 hours, Ag. Science, Hardin-Houston Satellite

• Kreg McCullough, 85 hours, Ag. Science, Newton Satellite

• Jim Metz, 51 hours, Environmental Occupations

• Matt Pleiman, Ag. Science, Fort Loramie Satellite

• Michaella Quinter, 53 hours, Environmental Occupations

• Nathan Sailor, 60 hours, Ag. Science, Fairlawn

• Daniel Schmiesing, 60 hours, Ag. and Power Technologies

•Deborah Stanfield, 59 hours, Veterinary Science

• Lindsey Whetstone, Ag. Science, Jackson Center

The board approved Resident Educator Mentors, at a rate of $200 per mentee, including Jeff Bertke, $200; Susan Caudill, $600; Mitzi Clark, $200; Shellie Gyetvai, $200; Frank Harris, $400; and Keri Lovelace, $200.

Susan Caudill was also approved as a Resident Educator Summative Assessment Mentor at a rate of $150 per mentee for a total of $750.

Megan Flanagan, Dee Dee Harshbarger, Amanda Helmstetter, Becky Kleinhenz, and John Kreitzer were each approved for a OTES Student Learning Objectives Committee stipend of $200 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Robert Jacobs, adult FT enrollment specialist, was approved for employment, effective Aug. 20, 2018, through June 30, 2019, at a salary of $44,450.

The board approved the retirement of Bradley Havenar, paraprofessional of electrical trades, effective July 27, 2018.

Melissa Smith, cafeteria worker, and Nathaniel Wright, were also approved for resignation.

The board approved a contract modification for Jamy Friend, effective Aug. 20, 2018, through the 2019 school year, from part-time to full-time, prorated, at a salary of $49,578.

The board entered executive session to discuss personnel and approved Luce’s recommendation to suspend one employee without pay.

A base adjustment was made for full-time regular adult division staff, including the director, with the approval of a two percent base increase in salary, retroactive to July 1, 2018.

The next UVCC Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room in the Main Instructional Building.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.