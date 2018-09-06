Turner named to Baldwin Wallace dean’s list

BEREA — Brooke Turner, of De Graff, a graduate of Bellefontaine High School, majoring in acting at Baldwin Wallace University, has been named to the university’s spring 2018 semester dean’s list, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.

Students who receive at least a 3.6 GPA for seven or more graded hours in a single semester are named to the list.

