Local insurance companies award scholarships

SIDNEY — Three area insurance agencies recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to local students. The agencies affiliated with one another include Ruese Insurance in Sidney, McColloch-Baker Insurance in Piqua, and Ratermann Insurance in Fort Loramie.

Ruese Insurance scholarship recipients include Hannah Michael, a graduate of Christian Academy, Amanda Titterington from Lehman Catholic High School, and Naomi Riegel of Sidney High School. Michael, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, is majoring in psychology at Wright State University Lake Campus. Titterington is attending the University of Cincinnati in business. She is the daughter of Patrick and Kathleen Titterington. Riegel, is the daughter of Leigh Cline and is studying engineering at the University of Cincinnati.

McColloch-Baker Insurance recipients include Chloe Koon, a Piqua High School graduate, and Kaeden Reier, a graduate of the Upper Valley Career Center. Koon, is the daughter of Jason and Katie Anthony, will attend Bowling Green State University, studying forensic biology. Reier, son of Michael and Misty Reier, majors in Building Construction Technology at Ivy State Community College.

The Ratermann Insurance recipient is orF. Loramie High School graduate Heather Eilerman. She is in the Veterinarin Technician Program at The Ohio State University. Her parents are Thomas and Denise Eilerman.

The Ruese Insurance Agency Scholarship Fund provides the awards and is administered by The Community Foundation of Shelby County. Selections are made by a committee not affiliated with any of the involved insurance agencies.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com in December each year.