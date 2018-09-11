Botkins students receive scholarships

BOTINS — Several Botkins High School graduates received scholarships through funds administered by the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The Carol Becker Scholarship Fund awarded $250 to Paige Lane, daughter of Mike and Lisa Lane, who is a student at Wilmington College studying agronomy.

The Botkins Student Memorial Scholarship Fund presented Alexis Vehorn with $1,000. She is a nursing major at The Ohio State University of Lima. She is the daughter of Ernie and Teri Vehorn.

The Chase Fultz Scholarship Fund named Ethan Butcher, son of Earl and Teri Greve, to receive a $250 scholarship. He attends Wilmington College, majoring in animal science.

The Randy Greve Scholarship Fund awarded $650 to Grant Greve, who is the son of Allen and Melanie Greve. Agricultural Education and Agricultural Business are Greve’s fields of study at Wilmington College.

The Lahrmer Family Scholarship Fund selected Olivia Ewry as recipient of its $1,000 award. The daughter of Patrick and Shelly Ewry, Olivia is a Goshen College campus student, pursuing a major in American Sign Language Interpreting.

The Dave Mielke Scholarship Fund awarded $1,000 to Allison Hatfield, who is studying graphic design at School of Advertising Art. She is the daughter of Richard and Karen Hatfield.

The Louise Sheets Scholarship Fund honored Jessica Haywood with a $1,000 scholarship and Danielle Schneider with a $500 scholarship. Haywood is the daughter of Timothy and Jill Haywood. She attends Lee University. Schneider is the daughter of Andrew and Julie Schneider and plans to study Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary at The Ohio State University.

The Botkins Trojans Scholarship Fund selected Claire Peterman and Danielle Schneider as recipients of $2,500 each. Peterman attends Bowling Green State University, where she is pursuing an interior design degree. She is the daughter of Tom Peterman and Tiffany Snyder. Schneider is the daughter of Andrew and Julie Schneider and plans to study Animal Science/Pre-Veterinary at The Ohio State University.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation of Shelby County website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.