Community Foundation awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County has announced Betty Zorn Bennett Fund scholarship recipients. Bennett’s estate provided for scholarship awards to each valedictorian and salutatorian at Houston and Sidney high schools. Each student received a $2,750 scholarship for their college education.

Houston High School recipients are valedictorians Lauren Brubaker, of Houston, daughter of Mike and Teresa Brubaker; Hanna Cassel, of Piqua, daughter of Rick and Tonya Cassel; Angelina DiLullo, of Sidney, daughter of Michelle DiLullo; Morgan Ely, daughter of Mike and Dawn Ely; Dexter Ingle, of Houston, son of Neil and Nicole; Sarah Monnier, daughter of Paul and Doris Monnier; and salutatorian Caleb Sluss, of Houston, son of Dave and Naomi Sluss. Brubaker is studying interior design at The Ohio State University. Cassel attends the University of Cincinnati majoring in Health Science. DiLullo is studying Pre-Med at Ball State University. Monnier is studying athletic training at Wilmington College.

The Sidney High School recipient is Sean Martin, son of Patrick Martin and Amy Davis. Martin attends The Ohio State University at Lima majoring in chemical engineering.

While this scholarship award is automatic for eligible students, there is an online application for other scholarships available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning mid-December each year.