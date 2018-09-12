State Rep. Perales visits UVCC

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center hosted State Rep. Rick Perales, from House District 73, for a tour on Friday, Sept. 7.

Perales is a member of the State of Ohio’s Higher Ed and Workforce Committee as well as the Higher Ed Finance Subcommittee. This visit allowed him to see first-hand the high quality career and technical education both high school and adult students receive at UVCC.

Additionally, he learned about the workforce development opportunities made available to the local industry through the efforts of the Career Center.