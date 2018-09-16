Superintendents review district report cards

SIDNEY — Area superintendents continue to review the Ohio Department of Education’s report cards which were released Thursday.

Districts received overall grades for the district for the first time. Minster and Russia received A’s, while other districts received B’s, C’s and a D.

“I am very pleased with the overall results on our districts report card. I was pleasantly surprised to find out today that Russia Local School is one of twenty-eight districts in the state of Ohio that received an overall rating of an A. I am extremely proud of our students and staff for their hard work and dedication!” said Russia Superintendent Steve Rose.

Sidney City Schools received an overall D grade on the report card.

“We wish we could have done better. I was very pleased with our gap closing grade improvement,” said Sidney Superintendent Bob Humble. “I was also pleased with our increases in our progress grade especially in our math areas in the middle grades. We have a lot of work to do but I know that our staff is up to challenge and Sidney will soon be on the rise.”

Hardin-Houston Superintendent Larry Claypool said they were pleased with the overall grade of B which the district received.

“We were pleased, because we have worked hard to get to where we are. Our Growth Measure grade continues to be consistent which illustrates the effort that our staff gives to our students to get our students at least one year’s growth. At the elementary level, we missed three different indicators by just one student each,” said Claypool.

Claypool said the district will continue to work to improve its grades before the next report card comes out.

“We will continue to participate in high quality professional development for our teachers to improve upon our areas of weakness. We continue to make gains in the areas of gap closing and improving at-risk K-3 readers In regards to progress, our staff is receiving professional development in challenging gifted students which should improve that component of Progress,” said Claypool.

“all of our staff and administrators work hard to collaborate with parents, as well as each other in order to develop higher academic expectations for our students and the successes we hope will follow. We’ll continue to monitor our steady academic growth as it blends with our daily instruction and Elementary 21st Century after school program and the JH/HS CATS program,” Claypool said.

