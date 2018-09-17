Riverside names Giles, Heath homecoming queen and king

DEGRAFF — Riverside High School has announced the 2018 Homecoming Court.

This year’s queen is Shelby Giles, daughter of Erin Roof and Matt Giles, of DeGraff. This year’s king is Jaxon Heath, son of Duane and Gwen Heath, of DeGraff.The king and queen will be crowned prior to Riverside’s football game on Friday, Sept. 28.

The homecoming court includes senior attendants, Adrianna Whitaker, daughter of Corey Whitaker, of Bellefontaine, and Tiana Whitaker, of Sidney, and Conor Osborne, son of Mark and Patti Osborne, of DeGraff; junior attendants, Faith Roth, daughter of Beverly Roth, of Quincy, and Jeffery Wren, son of Jeff Wren, of DeGraff and Kellie Lemly, of DeGraff; sophomore attendants, Hailee Harshbarger, daughter of Jacob Harshbarger and Lisa Farley, of DeGraff, and Kaden Burk, son Andi and Ben Burk, of DeGraff; and freshman attendants, Amerra Huston, daughter of Jeremiah and Summer Huston, of Quincy, and Deven Frilling, son of Nicole and Justin Pope, of DeGraff and Matthew and Brooke Frilling of Botkins.

Riverside students will enjoy the homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.