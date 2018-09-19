New Bremen king, queen to be crowned Friday

2018 New Bremen High School homecoming court, front row: Freshman Attendant Hayley This, Junior Attendant Macy Puthoff, Senior Attendants: Madison Pape, Lillian Wilson, Jenna Heitkamp, and Kelly Naylor, Sophomore Attendant: Katie Howell; back row: Freshman Attendant: Caden Puthoff, Junior Attendant Griffen Roetgerman, Senior Attendants: Ben Kuck, Brandon Heitkmap, Spencer Elking, and Jacob Tangeman, and Sophomore Attendant: Wyatt Dicke
NEW BREMEN — The 2018 homecoming activities for New Bremen High School will be held Sept. 21-22.
The homecoming ceremonies begin Friday, Sept. 21, starting at 7 p.m. on the football field with the crowning of the king and queen.
The homecoming dance will be Saturday, Sept. 22, in the high school gym from 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Queen candidates are Jenna Heitkamp, daughter of Jim and Janet Heitkamp; Lillian Wilson, daughter of Keith and Amy Wilson ; Madison Pape, daughter of Steve and Becky Pape; and Kelly Naylor, daughter of Jim and Kathy Naylor
King candidates are Jacob Tangeman, son of Matt and Gina Tangeman; Brandon Heitkamp, son of John and Judy Heitkamp; Ben Kuck, son of Bob and Cheryl Kuck; and Spencer Elking, son of Greg and Stephanie Elking.
Junior attendants are Macy Puthoff and Griffen Roetgerman. Sophomore attendants are Katie Howell and Wyatt Dicke. Freshmen attendants are Hayley This and Caden Puthoff.
