Sidney Board of Education approves appropriations

SIDNEY — Appropriations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, were approved Monday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education.

“The total appropriations were less than last year’s,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins. “The general fund this year is slightly higher.”

Total appropriations of all fund types for the year is $44,158,984.90

General fund appropriations was set at $37,590,000 with salaries of $20,000,000 being the largest line item for the fund.

The total for the special revenue fund is $3,483,484, which includes public school support, restricted grants in aid, termination benefit fund, music/athletics, auxiliary services, data communications and Title VI-B, III, I, II-A and IV-A programs.

The debt service fund class is set at $750,000 for the bond retirement fund. The capital project fund class is $600,000 for the permanent improvement fund.

The enterprise fund class includes the food service fun, $1,500,000, and latchkey fund, $130,000, for a total of $1,630,000.

The expendable trust fund class for the scholarship fund is $5,000, and non expendable trust fund class of $500 for the scholarship trust funds, for a total of $5,500.

The agency fund class is $100,000 for district agency fund.

The board also approved a resolution to add the Roth 403(b) feature to the 403(b) tax deferred annuity plan document. This is for employee contributions for their retirement plant.

An amended agreement with P.T. Services Rehabilitation was also approved. According to Watkins, the contract was set to expire in 2020. Because of the increase in the number of students served, P.T. Works lowered its rate by $1 per hour to $56 for this contract year and the contract was extended for one year. In the second and third year of the contracts, the rate will be $57 per hour. P.T. Works provides five employees to meet the needs of the district’s students.

The board authorized the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf for the purchase of a school bus.

In other business, the board:

• Authorized the hiring of reserve officers Cody Ferguson, Robert Boyd, Sarah Wise and Sarah Puckett as substitute school security officers. They will be paid $17 per hour.

• Accepted the resignation of Elizabeth McGinnis, school cook.

• Approved one-year limited contracts for classified employees Chris Rickey, custodian, $15.55 per hour plus 50 cent night bonus; Amanda Lloyd, aide, $13.91 per hour; and Chelsea Goble, cook, $11.18 per hour.

• Approved Sara Elliott, Margaret Heitbrink and Larry Griffis as substitute teachers at a rate of $90 per day.

• Approved substitute classified employees on a one-year, as needed contract. Hired were Paige Barker, substitute van driver, $16.08 per hour; Beth Abbott, substitute van driver, $16.08 per hour; Leah Finke, substitute ban driver, $16.08 per hour; Terry Spradlin, substitute custodian, $14 per hour; and Joan Holliday, substitute cook, $10.96 per hour.

• Employed Josh Billing as an at home instruction tutor on a one-year contract at $26.89 per hour.

• Awarded supplemental contracts to Wade New, Sidney Middle School baseball coach, $3,381; and Bryan Herd, SMS football coach, $1,741.

• Employed Alena Moton as a Latchkey aide on a one-year contract at $11 per hour.

• Awarded supplemental athletic event staff contracts for individuals to work athletic events per OHSAA guidelines.

• Approved an out-of-state student trip for the Sidney High school choir to New York City and Philadelphia April 30 to May 5, 2019, through Bob Rogers Travel. Trip expenses will be paid by the students.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

